GRIFF’s Prayer: The Uh-Uh Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF thanks God for his uh-uh spirit, which has deterred him from dangerous situations and crazy teenager antics. It is this spirit that makes GRIFF just say, “uh-uh,” when friends would suggest doing crazy or mischievous things that could get him in trouble with authorities.

