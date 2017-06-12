Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons & Drug Charges

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair and a passenger Jami Thomas, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday, when cops found four firearms, rounds of ammunition, a bullet-proof vest and marijuana in their vehicle,

According to reports, Telfair was arrested around 3 a.m. after his Ford F150 truck was seen illegally parked on a median. Telfair, who played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, plead guilty to criminal possession of a weapon, in 2007, and was sentenced to three years of probation, CBS reports.

