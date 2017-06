List Of Local High School Graduations In The Area

Congratulations to all of our local High School graduates. Here’s a schedule of upcoming graduations in the area. Remember to adhere to certain rules so that every family can enjoy the celebrations.

TY/RALEIGH GRADUATIONS:

FRIDAYJUNE09

2:00 PM – 4:00 PMBroughton High Graduation

4:00 PM – 5:00 PMWake Acceleration Academy

6:00 PM – 8:00 PMPhillips High Graduation

8:00 PM – 9:00 PMCrossroads FLEX Graduation

SATURDAYJUNE10

8:00 AM – 10:00 AMAthens Drive High Graduation

12:00 PM – 2:00 PMMiddle Creek High Graduation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PMSanderson High Graduation

SUNDAYJUNE11

8:00 AM – 10:00 AMWakefield High Graduation

12:00 PM – 2:00 PMKnightdale High Graduation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PMHolly Springs High Graduation

8:00 PM – 10:00 PMLeesville Road High Graduation

MONDAYJUNE12

8:00 AM – 9:00 AMEast Wake High Graduation

12:00 PM – 2:00 PMCary High Graduation

2:00 PM – 4:00 PMLongview High Graduation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PMPanther Creek High Graduation

8:00 PM – 10:00 PMGarner High Graduation

TUESDAYJUNE13

8:00 AM – 10:00 AMApex High Graduation

12:00 PM – 2:00 PMHeritage High Graduation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PMMillbrook High Graduation

8:00 PM – 10:00 PMWake Forest High Graduation

WEDNESDAYJUNE14

8:00 AM – 10:00 AMRolesville High Graduation

12:00 PM – 2:00 PMGreen Hope High Graduation

4:00 PM – 6:00 PMFuquay-Varina High Graduation

8:00 PM – 10:00 PMEnloe High Graduation

DURHAM COUNTY GRADUATIONS:

Monday, June 12 Ceremony School for Creative Studies 9:00 am Riverside High School Ceremony Performance Learning Center 12:30 pm Riverside High School Rehearsal Southern High School 8:00 am Duke-Cameron Stadium Rehearsal Riverside High School 9:30 am Duke-Cameron Stadium Rehearsal Jordan High School 11:00 am Duke-Cameron Stadium Rehearsal Hillside High School 12:30 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Rehearsal Northern High School 2:00 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Rehearsal Durham Schools of the Arts 3:30 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Tuesday, June 13 Ceremony Southern High School 9:00 am Duke-Cameron Stadium Ceremony Riverside High School 1:00 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Ceremony Jordan High School 5:00 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Wednesday, June 14 Ceremony Hillside High School 9:00 am Duke-Cameron Stadium Ceremony Northern High School 1:00 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium Ceremony Durham Schools of the Arts 5:00 pm Duke-Cameron Stadium

