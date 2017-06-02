Fred Hammond’s Daughter Sings A Song For The “Get Up!” Crew [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fred Hammond came through to hang out and talk music at the “Get Up!” studio. He rolled in deep, with a squad of awesome people around him, including his daughter, BreeAnn Hammond! She talks about why she calls the genre of music she sings, “life music,” and why the pressure she feels to do well doesn’t come from living up to her father’s name.

Plus, BreeAnn treated everyone when she gave an impromptu performance, and Fred talked about his next tour, and the unique way he plans to find background singers for it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exciting interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

