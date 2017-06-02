Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Fred Hammond’s Daughter Sings A Song For The “Get Up!” Crew [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Leave a comment


Fred Hammond came through to hang out and talk music at the “Get Up!” studio. He rolled in deep, with a squad of awesome people around him, including his daughter, BreeAnn Hammond! She talks about why she calls the genre of music she sings, “life music,” and why the pressure she feels to do well doesn’t come from living up to her father’s name.

Plus, BreeAnn treated everyone when she gave an impromptu performance, and Fred talked about his next tour, and the unique way he plans to find background singers for it. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this exciting interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Fred Hammond On Why We Can’t Pretend Gospel’s Heavier Issues Don’t Exist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Fred Hammond On “Stepping Aside” In Changing Gospel Industry [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Fred Hammond Shares Subtle Opinion About Donald Trump’s Presidency [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Fred Hammond Meet & Greet at Praise 102.5/102.9 [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Fred Hammond Meet & Greet at Praise 102.5/102.9 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Fred Hammond Meet & Greet at Praise 102.5/102.9 [PHOTOS]

Fred Hammond Meet & Greet at Praise 102.5/102.9 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 23 hours ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 1 week ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 4 weeks ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 1 month ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 1 month ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 1 month ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 1 month ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 2 months ago
03.31.17
Rock ’n’ Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dies at…
 2 months ago
03.20.17