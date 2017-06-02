Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Knowing The Holy Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell explains that we all have the Holy Spirit. But if we don’t know how to use it, it’s not working for us. You need the power of the Holy Spirit in your every day life, and in order for that to happen, you have to make it your business to get in the word and build a relationship with the holy spirit.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this powerful message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

