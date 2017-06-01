Love Talking: Free Yourself [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Love Talking, Erica Campbell explains that you don’t have to try to force love. Erica recalls her dating life before she got married, and how often she found herself to engaged to someone who wasn’t quite the right fit. In those times, she had to find the courage to free herself, knowing that she had the right to make the correct choice for herself, and not stay with someone because she thought maybe they would be upset about her leaving.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this important message in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

