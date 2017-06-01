Get Up Erica
Fred Hammond On Why We Can’t Pretend Gospel’s Heavier Issues Don’t Exist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond talks about writing a TV show that he says is the “gospel version of “Power,” “Empire,” “Nashville,” and “The Breaks.” He talks about aiming to showcase the issues that gospel music makers really deal with, and where God shows up in all of that. As a creator who wears many hats, he shares advice to creatives out there who might be feeling boxed in making one genre or medium of art.

Plus, Fred talks about his choir, and how he ended up writing an authentic country song, rather than a Gospel version of it, and refusing to let songs die just because they are not explicitly about Jesus. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

