2017 Billboard Music Awards Highlights

Melissa Wade
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

 

Cher received the Billboard’s Icon Award the day after celebrating her 71st birthday. Cher performed two of her biggest hits, “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time,” and revealed her secret to staying fit is to do 5mins of planks everyday.

Drake surpassed Adele’s record for the most Billboards awards in a single night and Nicki Minaj recently broke Aretha Franklin’s record for female artist with the most Billboard Hot 100 hits,

Bad Boy Records mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs made a special appearance with Notorious B.I.G. son Christoper Wallace to honor what would have been BIGGIE’s 45th birthday.  Diddy also unveiled an exclusive look at the trailer for his new Apple Music documentary, “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story.”

The night’s most memorable performances came from the music veterans, like Celine Dion who performed  “My Heart Will Go On,” for the 20th anniversary of the movie “Titanic.” As she sang, clips from the movie played. The performance earned the 49-year-old singer a standing ovation.

