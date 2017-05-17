The Q: What Is Your Personal Ritual?

Nikki Tucker
We all have daily routines that help us get through our hectic day and remain sane. Whether you consciously make time for these things or subconsciously de-stress, having a personal ritual helps us be clear and intentional with our senses and feelings. It’s important we have those rituals or coping mechanisms in place in order to help us shake the pressure of the day as well as maximize our energy, productivity, and creativity all day long.

While there’s no ideal routine that fits everyone, we can learn a lot from the rituals and routines of successful people as well as the inspiration behind each practice. In a series called The Q, we asked a mix of our favorite social media influencers to share their personal rituals.

The video features Charise Frazier, HelloBeautiful’s own pop-culture news junkie; Cleaverly Chloé, podcast/web TV host; Shamika Sanders, entertainment editor at Team Beautiful, Eb the Celeb, a content producer who has worked for a number of VIACOM franchises; and Nile “LowKey” Ivey, co-creator of Hennypalooza and blogger.

We tapped Jamal Jimoh, well-known social media personality and co-host of the podcast Marisa Explains It All, to pose the question.

Perhaps these rituals may inspire you to create your own.

