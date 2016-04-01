[VIDEO] Erica Campbell Talks About Cash Contest

Erica Campbell invites you to listen at 10:20 a.m, 1:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. for the winning keyword . Text the keyword to 37890 for your chance to win 1000.00. One (1) winner will be randomly drawn four (4) times a day from among all of the eligible text entries. Message and data rates may apply.

“Erica Campbell’s Cash” Sweepstakes

Follow @thelightnc

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: