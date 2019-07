The light 103.9 has your chance to win free tickets to see Kirk Franklin’s “20 Years In One Night World Tour” concert with special guest Anthony Brown and Group Therapy. The show will take place on Friday March 18th at the Greensboro Coliseum. Listen to the for your chance to call in and win.

Contest numbers:

919-845-1039.

877-310-9665.

