Down And Out Single Father Meets Jesus On A Street Corner

Leon Logothetis

Source: Leon Logothetis / Episode 4

At first glance the headline would seem misleading. It’s not. In scripture there is the story of the man who approaches Jesus to have question acts of kindness.

Matthew  25: 37

37 Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? 39 When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’

40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’

Leon Logothetis is a global adventurer, motivational speaker &philanthropist. It wasn’t always that way. He used to be a broker in the city of London where he felt uninspired and chronically depressed. He gave it all up for a life on the road.

Now watch what he does when he comes across a young man and his son.

Leon Logothetis believes in kinder world and is doing something about it. Leon firmly believes the inner rebel tells you that your life is yours.  And anything you dream of is possible. Anything. And that the fuel for all this delicious potential is simple: Kindness and harnessing the power of human connection. And. Doing it all with a smile on your face and a spring in your step!

Down And Out Single Father Meets Jesus On A Street Corner was originally published on elev8.com

#gobekind , Leon Logothetis

