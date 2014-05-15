CLOSE
Rev. Al Sharpton Set to Receive ‘Man of the Year’ Award

 

Al SharptonNew York, NY — Rev. Al Sharpton is traveling to LA to receive the ‘Man of the Year’ award from the Los Angeles chapter of the NAACP, the same chapter that once gave Donald Sterling his first lifetime achievement  award and was set to give him another honor this year.

“It is very important that we don’t let the actions that are being questioned of one individual in the chapter stop us from dealing with 103 years of service that this organization has done,” Sharpton said.

Rev. Al Sharpton Set to Receive ‘Man of the Year’ Award  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

