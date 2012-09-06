The time has come for the release of Soul Tempo’s new project Trust In God on Soul Tempo Music. Trust In God is now available in stores and online and has been well worth the wait!

The entire project showcases the many musical talents of Soul Tempo as a group along with their individual testimonies on every song.

Trust In God is produced by Chris “Big Dog” Davis and includes the songs, ‘Warm Embrace’, ‘He Did It’, ‘Almost Home’, ‘Keep Your Head Up’, ‘Lean On Me’, ‘Father Alone’, the title cut ‘Trust In God’ and more.

Every song was written by, Soul Tempo and Chris “Big Dog” Davis and has their own message and musical tempo.

‘Warm Embrace’ begins with a beautiful piano intro and speaks of how we need God’s hand and embrace to keep us through it all. ‘He Did it’ has a contemporary upbeat musical track reminding believers of the price that Christ paid.

Join Soul Tempo In Delaware For the Praise Party To Launch "Trust In God"

Oretha Winston, Lead Editor Posted September 6, 2012

