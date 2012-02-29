We’re used to celebrities hanging out at the CIAA from P. Diddy to R. Kelly to Floyd Mayweather, but we’ve never had anyone this big. This is huge! First Lady Michelle Obama will attend events on Friday to promote her Let’s Move campaign. The FOTUS will be in Charlotte for a couple of fundraisers that she’s doing with singer James Taylor.

She will make a special stop at Time Warner Cable Arena Friday afternoon to promoter her Let’s Move campaign. Elementary school students and Sen. Kay Hagan will join Obama for the pre-game event.

“The CIAA, its Board of Directors, member institutions, alumni, students and fans are excited to welcome First Lady, Michelle Obama to our 100th Anniversary Celebration. This is a great moment in the history of the CIAA and we are honored to share such a memorable experience with Mrs. Obama,” stated CIAA Interim Commissioner, Peggy Davis.

The First Lady’s Let’s Move! initiative is focused on solving the problem of childhood obesity within a generation. The initiative has brought together parents, businesses, educators, elected officials, members of the military, chefs, physicians, athletes, childcare providers, community and faith leaders and kids themselves to make substantial commitments to improve the health of our nation’s children. Through working together with Let’s Move!, these groups have provided children with healthier food and greater opportunities for physical activity in schools and communities, helped get families the information they need to make healthier decisions, supported a healthy start in early childhood, and have worked to ensure more people have access to healthy, affordable food.

If you’re planning to attend Friday’s game expect heightened security measures so plan to arrive early. The event will occur at some point around the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. games.

Michelle Obama Coming To The CIAA!!!!! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted February 29, 2012

