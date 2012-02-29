Just One Tar Heel left on “American Idol”

Chelsea, 23, who also tried out for the popular singing competition last season but didn’t make the voting rounds, will perform tonight, along with 11 other women hoping to make the finals. Based on viewer votes, the top 5 men and top 5 women will advance to the Top 13, along with one wildcard pick each from judges Randy Jackson, Jennifer Lopez and Wacky Old Uncle Steven Tyler.

Fayetteville residents had hoped David Leathers Jr. — the baby-faced singer who had received lots of screen time earlier this season — would make the cut as a surprise on Tuesday night’s show. Producers had listed David as one of four previously ejected male singers who would be invited back.

But in the end, they picked Jermaine Jones, the deep-voiced mama’s boy who had broken down in tears when he was originally sent home. With his backstory, his prime spot at the end of Tuesday’s show and his not-bad performance of “Dance With My Father,” Jermaine seems a shoe-in to advance to the finals.

He was one of the few guys to make much of a positive impression. Phillip Phillips, the Dave Matthews wannabe, was another, delivering an original take on “In the Air Tonight.” And Joshua Ledet soared with a performance of “You Pulled Me Through.”

