10 Natural Mood Boosters For A Happier You

We’ve all had one of those days where our mood is a bit questionable and we can’t tell if we could use a long nap or simply need an attitude adjustment. One moment you’re dancing to Kirk Franklin’s greatest hits in your kitchen and the next you’re sobbing in your car about something that triggered you months ago. Well, guess what? You’re human and it’s perfectly normal to have an assortment of both good and bad days.

Mood swings have a way of sneaking up on us when we least expect it – this is usually when we have been in a rather positive mood lately, and sometimes that shift in moods sticks around a lot longer than we bargained for. If we didn’t have those bad days we wouldn’t be able to truly appreciate the good days, right? Thankfully, when those mood swings hit, we don’t have to stick around and sit in our thunderstorms of frustration. Boosting your mood doesn’t always require elaborate measures; sometimes, it’s about incorporating simple and natural practices into your daily routine. Keep scrolling for a list of useful natural mood boosters.

Sunshine Therapy

Bask in a bit of natural sunlight for a good dose of Vitamin D, known to elevate one’s mood and improve overall well-being. A little bit of sunshine a day, keeps the doctor away – or so they say.

Quality Sleep

Prioritizing a good night’s sleep and putting your electronics away when doing so has a profound impact on mood regulation and cognitive function.

Connecting With Nature

Getting outdoors and exploring nature is the perfect way to rejuvenate and reconnect with the beauty of the world around us – whether that be in the form of a nature walk or simply sitting on a bench at the park. Enjoying the outdoors will immediately give you that boost you’re looking for.

Nourishing Your Body

It’s no secret that good food equals good mood! When you consume a balanced diet rich in whole foods including fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, you nourish both your body and mind, promoting overall well-being and a positive outlook on life.

Physical Activity

Engage in regular exercise, as it releases endorphins–the body’s natural mood lifters. A brisk walk can work wonders.

Aroma-therapy

A great smelling scent can instantly boost anyone’s mood.Calming scents of essential oils including lavender, citrus, and peppermint all trigger positive emotions and relaxation.

Laugh Through Your Pain

Laughing is known to be medicine for the soul. Watch a funny movie, spend time with friends who make you laugh, or engage in activities that bring joy.

Listen to Music

Listen to uplifting music that resonates with your mood. Music has the power to evoke emotions and positively impact your state of mind.

Express Gratitude + Random Acts of Kindness

Take a moment each day to reflect on and express gratitude for the positive aspects of your life. This simple practice can shift your focus toward positivity. You can also express gratitude by performing acts of kindness for others. Helping and connecting with others can boost your mood and create a sense of fulfillment.

Creative Outlets

Engage in creative activities that bring you joy, whether it’s painting, writing, or any other form of self-expression.

Incorporating one or all 10 of these natural mood boosters into your routine can lead to a more positive and balanced emotional state, contributing to a healthier and happier life.

