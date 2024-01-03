ENTER TO WIN Tickets & VIP Experience at the 6th Annual Urban One Honors

PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES: A PAIR OF TICKETS TO THE TAPING, VIP EXPERIENCE, HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS FOR ONE-NIGHT, TRANSPORTATION, TV ONE SWAG BAG

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residence of Atlanta, GA, residing within fifty (50) miles of the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Entry Period begins at 10:00 am (EST) on 1/8/2024 and ends at 5:00 pm (EST) on 1/12/2024. Total ARV of the prize is: $813. For Official Rules, visit https://tvone.tv/499134/2024-urban-one-honors-sweepstakes/ . Sponsor: TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, 14th Floor, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

Urban One Honors VIP Experience Sweepstakes Official Rules

Effective as of January 8, 2024

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

WINNER MAY BE REQUIRED TO EXECUTE PRIZE ACCEPTANCE DOCUMENTS WITHIN THE TIMEFRAME SPECIFIED BY SPONSOR, AS MORE FULLY DETAILED BELOW.

BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIS CONTRACT INCLUDES INDEMNITIES TO THE SPONSOR FROM YOU, AND A LIMITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS AND REMEDIES.

1. PROMOTION DATES: The Urban One Honors VIP Experience Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) starts on January 8, 2024, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on January 12, 2024 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (“ET”) (“Sweepstakes Period”). The Sweepstakes is being sponsored by TV One, LLC (“Sponsor”) in connection with the promotion of the Sixth Annual Urban One Honors (the “Award Show”). The time will be determined by the timekeeping system of the Sponsor. The Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Sweepstakes. For the Official Rules visit: https://tvone.tv/499134/2024-urban-one-honors-sweepstakes/ (the “Website”).

2. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of Atlanta, Georgia who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, who live within fifty (50) miles of the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta (“Promotion Area”), and who have internet access at the start of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of the Sponsor and of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion agencies, advertising agencies, and any other entity involved with the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and members of those employees’ immediate family (spouse, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited and outside the Promotion Area. Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Sponsor within the 30-day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Sponsor during any 30-day period.

3. HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, you may enter the Sweepstakes by visiting https://tvone.tv/499134/2024-urban-one-honors-sweepstakes/ (“Website”) and accurately complete the online entry form for the Sweepstakes to receive one (1) entry. To enter the Sweepstakes using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the email account at the time the entry was made. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the email platform. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities. The information you provide will be used for the purposes of Sweepstakes administration and in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

4. CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL ENTRIES: Entries must be received by the end of the Sweepstakes Period to be eligible. Limit one (1) entry per person throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void if discovered by Sponsor. Illegible and incomplete entries are void.

5. WINNER DETERMINATION, NOTIFICATION, AND VERIFICATION: After the close of the Sweepstakes Period, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from the entire pool of eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to select one (1) winner on or about January 12, 2024. Odds of winning the prize depend on the number of eligible entries. Sponsor will attempt to notify the potential winner by email or telephone, and the potential winner must respond within 48 hours of initial notification attempt. Potential winner will be asked to provide their full name, telephone number (including area code), date of birth, street address, and/or email address. Potential winner may be required to complete an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release (unless prohibited by law) and any other documents required by Sponsor, and, if so, required documents must be signed and returned within two (2) business days of date appearing on prize notification. Prize will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Sponsor. If potential winner does not respond by the deadline set forth above, if potential winner does not claim the prize by the deadline, if prize notification is returned as undeliverable, if potential winner fails to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, and/or if potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, including eligibility requirements, that potential winner may be disqualified and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, the Sponsor may select an alternate winner, time permitting, by random drawing from remaining eligible entries. If the winner is at least 18, but still considered a minor in his/her jurisdiction of residence, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian who will be responsible for fulfilling all requirements imposed on winner set forth herein. Winner may be instructed to come to the offices of the Sponsor located at the address set forth below during regular business hours to claim the prize, and, if so, winner will be given a deadline to do so. If Sponsor mails prize to winner, Sponsor is not responsible for loss, delay, or damage in delivery. Winner may be required to provide valid identification (e.g., via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) to claim the prize. If so, identification documents must match information previously provided to the Sponsor. The prize may be claimed only by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim the prize on behalf of the winner, except as otherwise set forth herein. Released Parties (defined below) shall not be liable for any claims made by ineligible entrants.

6. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize. The prize includes: two (2) tickets to attend the taping of the Award Show; one (1) night hotel stay at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta; ground transportation to the hotel on January 20, 202 from the winner’s residence within the Promotional Area; and return ground transportation to the winner’s residence in the Promotional Area. The approximate retail value of the grand prize is Eight Hundred and Thirteen United States Dollars (ARV $813). Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. No substitution of prize is offered, and the prize may not be transferred to a third party. Non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. The Sponsor reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value if an advertised prize element is unavailable. All federal, state, and local taxes on the prize, and any other costs, fees, and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specifically provided for herein are the sole responsibility of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith. If any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Sponsor, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

7. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Entrant agrees that it is entrant’s responsibility to participate in the Sweepstakes and to use the prize (if applicable) in a manner that is safe for entrant and third parties. By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which will be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge, and hold harmless the Sponsor, any applicable social media platform (Twitter, Instagram, or Meta), and the advertising agencies, promotion agencies, and any other third-parties involved in the development or administration of this Sweepstakes and all of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and all of the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the forgoing, (collectively, “Released Parties”) from all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the awarded prize or prize element; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, submitted entry, performance, photograph/video, prize information, image, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity, trade, and promotional purposes in all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees (unless prohibited by law), without compensation or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use if asked to do so. By entering, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which Sponsor may withhold in its sole discretion. Sponsor also reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any individual from further participation in the Sweepstakes if Sponsor concludes, in its sole discretion, that such person: (a) has attempted to tamper with the entry process or other operation of the Sweepstakes; (b) has failed to comply with or has attempted to circumvent these Official Rules; (c) has committed fraud or attempted to undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes; or (d) has acted toward Sponsor, any other entity affiliated with the Sweepstakes, or any other entrant in an unfair, inequitable, annoying, threatening, disrupting, or harassing manner. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Any failure by Sponsor to enforce any of these Official Rules will not constitute a waiver of such Official Rules. If there is a conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any marketing or entry materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

8. PRIVACY AND TERMS OF SERVICE: By entering the Sweepstakes, participants acknowledge that they are aware of and agree with the Sponsor’s privacy policy located at: https://urban1.com/privacy/ and Sponsor’s terms of services policy located at: https://urban1.com/terms-of-service/ .

9. MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, or garbled entries, tweets, retweets, Twitter, Instagram or Meta updates; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties that may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or tweets, retweets, and/or updates, the announcement of the prize and winner, or in any other Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or used in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the Website. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes that, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and, if terminated, select the potential winner by random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken, or in such other manner as Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems fair and appropriate under the circumstances, if possible. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will announce the termination via the Website.

10. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION: EXCEPT WHERE PROHIBITED, ENTRANTS AGREE THAT ALL DISPUTES, CLAIMS AND CAUSES OF ACTION ARISING OUT OF OR CONNECTED WITH THIS SWEEPTAKES/PROMOTION, OR PRIZE AWARDED, WILL BE RESOLVED INDIVIDUALLY WITHOUT RESORT TO ANY FORM OF CLASS ACTION, AND ALL CLAIMS, JUDGMENTS, AND AWARDS WILL BE LIMITED TO ACTUAL OUT-OFPOCKET COSTS INCURRED BY ENTRANT WITH REGARD TO THIS SWEEPTAKES/PROMOTION, BUT IN NO EVENT ATTORNEYS’ FEES, PUNITIVE, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, OR OTHER DAMAGES. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Maryland (“State”), without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions that would cause the application of the laws of any other jurisdiction. The state and federal courts located in the State will be the exclusive forum for any dispute relating to these Official Rules and/or this Sweepstakes. All entrants and winner agree, by their participation in the Sweepstakes, to submit to the personal jurisdiction of the state and federal courts in the State and waive the right to contest jurisdiction.

11. DISCLAIMER: This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, or any social media platforms where the Sweepstakes may be promoted including but not limited to Twitter, Instagram, or Meta.

12. WINNER NAME: For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed stamped envelope with the name of the Sweepstakes on the outer envelope and addressed to Winner Name, TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, 14th Floor, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 within one (1) month of the end of the Sweepstakes.

13. SEVERABILITY: If any provision(s) of these Official Rules are held to be invalid or unenforceable, all remaining provisions hereof will remain in full force and effect.

14. SPONSOR: TV One, LLC, 1010 Wayne Avenue, 14th Floor, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910