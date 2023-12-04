Durham’s New Mayor Will Be Sworn In Tonight

Former council member Leonardo Williams will officially be sworn in tonight as Durham’s new Mayor.
The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.
The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.
Source ABC11
