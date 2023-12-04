Listen Live
Durham’s New Mayor Will Be Sworn In Tonight

Published on December 4, 2023

Durham Police Departmemt

Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Raleigh

Former council member Leonardo Williams will officially be sworn in tonight as Durham’s new Mayor.

The public is invited to the swear-in ceremony and 7 p.m. which will be followed by a city council meeting.

The ceremony and meeting will take place at City Hall Council Chambers.

Source  ABC11

 

