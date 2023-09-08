Kimberly Michelle Talks One Fam Fest, Expanding Her Ministry

Kimberly Michelle has been one of our favorite performers here at The Light. The super-talented violinist has been spreading her unique ministry throughout the Carolinas and beyond, and we are thrilled to have her for One Fam Fest this weekend!

In this exclusive interview with Melissa Wade, she talks about what we can expect from her performance this weekend. She also gives us the details on her upcoming project, expanding her ministry, and passing her skills on to the next generation! Check out our interview above, and don’t miss her at One Fam Fest on Saturday, Sept. 9! CLICK HERE for more details!