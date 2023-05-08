Faithfully Speaking

Faithfully Speaking on Mental Health

Published on May 8, 2023

Faithfully Speaking Title Card

Source: Creative Services / R1

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Malissa Wade spoke with Stephanie M. Hall and Chris Canty who share their journeys and support on mental health.

Stephanie M. Hall: Founder of “iShine! iRock! Period!” (nonprofit organization), helps through her own testimony of being healed and delivered from the spirit of suicide.

Chris Canty: Director of Operations for Upward Change Health Services, which provides quality, community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health disparities, and substance abuse victims.

WATCH:

