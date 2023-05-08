Faithfully Speaking on Mental Health

In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, Malissa Wade spoke with Stephanie M. Hall and Chris Canty who share their journeys and support on mental health.

Stephanie M. Hall: Founder of “iShine! iRock! Period!” (nonprofit organization), helps through her own testimony of being healed and delivered from the spirit of suicide.

Chris Canty: Director of Operations for Upward Change Health Services, which provides quality, community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health disparities, and substance abuse victims.

WATCH: