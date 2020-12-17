With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs Create A Memorable Birthday For George Floyd’s Daughter [PHOTOS]

With the help of rapper, Lil Baby and George Floyd’s best friend, Stephen Jackson, the team threw an experience for the seven-year-old in Atlanta. The children of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot by Atlanta police officers were invited, along with Shaq, and Future’s daughter was in attendance as well.

The spa themed birthday party was held at The Pink Hotel and included girls getting their hair done, manicures, and pedicures.

Not only has Stephen Jackson stepped in as a father figure but The Platt’s have supported Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother.

“This is a very difficult time for my daughter so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father,” said Washington.

Restaurant owner Ericka Platt has also suffered the loss of her daughter’s father seventeen years ago which inspired her philanthropic efforts to become a supporter of children who have lost their parents.

“During the holidays and on occasions like birthdays, the loss that kids suffer is magnified and the process of grief is unimaginably difficult. We want to offset those moments of pain with happiness on Gianna’s special day,” said Platt. “With the help of The Glitz of Atlanta, The Pink Hotel, Chef Lori of Restaurant Ten, and Signature One Transportation, I think we [did] exactly that.”

Stephen Jackson also created an organization to support children who have experienced the loss of a parent called, “Love to all who have a love for all” to continue supporting children who have experienced the loss of a parent.

George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota sparked worldwide protests when police officer, Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds as he called out for his mother. His untimely death caused outrage across the country resulting in global protests and ignited a new generational civil rights movement.

