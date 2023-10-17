Listen Live
Tim Bowman Jr. Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Tim Bowman Jr. came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! He definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped he’d sing and he did that plus more!


Continue scrolling for photos from his Spirit of Praise performance!

1. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

16. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

17. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

18. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

19. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

20. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

21. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

22. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

23. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

24. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

25. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

26. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

27. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

28. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

29. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

30. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

31. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

32. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

33. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

34. Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Tim Bowman Jr. at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

35. Thank You Tim Bowman Jr.!

