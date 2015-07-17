Home

This Week’s Celebrity Instagram (7/11-7/17)

Posted July 17, 2015

Leave a comment

This Week’s Celebrity Instagram (7/11-7/17) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Oprah

Oprah

I’m taking over the @omagcircle’s instagram account next Tuesday….I’m asking you to share your favorite summer photos with me. Here are a few of mine from my garden. Take a look at those COLLARD GREENS and CARROTS! Send your favs right now to @omagcircle #omagsummer

2. Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans

Big homey lil homey @kingbach proud of this dude. He’s doing the work

3. Sommore

Sommore

My shoe this morning !

#Guiseppizanotti

#Chanel

#Chandelierstatus

4. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash

West coast Tune in now #CelebrityFamilyFeud my daughter @sarcasticmsnash was too cute! “I’m an actress, u wanna put me in something?” lol

5. Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

#ScreamQueens Sept. 22 on FOX!

6. Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams

👽Hair tied up ✔️ Talked to bae😳✔️ light cocktail ✔️ #RestBreak …Then back at it 🎥 #TVLife #Blessed #SelfieCuzDatLightHittinBihh

7. Monyetta Shaw

Monyetta Shaw

Fam @hollyhoodbaybay had the party jumping!!! Shreveport was deep honey!! #adams11year #fambam #abaybay #MonyettaShaw #shreveport #dallas We rep everywhere we go!! 💯 I was so turnt!!! “Who got the footage tho” 😁🙈😂🎉🎉 Ayeeeeeee!!! Rocking my black jumper

Shoes #guiseppezanotti

Necklace Vintage from Italy

#grownasheck

8. Lala

Lala

Love of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️

9. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks

Pampering my body and treating my hair to a slice of #heaven with #Essentious #Rejuvinate Strengthening Protein Treatment! I love @Essentious hair products it! Use code PARKSHAIR to Get 10% off your order. Valid 2 days only. #TeamEssentious ❤️

10. Mike Epps

Mike Epps

Lastnite I got #eppsie wit the #espys

11. Letoya Luckett

Letoya Luckett

Shhhhh… Tell EVERYBODY ya girl on #snapchat lmaoooooo 😂😂 Follow me at LOVEMELUCKETT

12. K. Michelle

K. Michelle

🌻

13. Ludacris

Ludacris

Shouts to my @onnit family for always showing Love. @aubreymarcus on point!

14. Eric Benet

Eric Benet

Clown thug .. happy birthday Amoura Luna!

15. Deborah Cox

Deborah Cox

Thank you Amaris! 😘 #Repost @amarisjones with @repostapp.

・・・

Birthday treats for my girl .!Wishing this songstress all the best . I’m thankful for having you in my life dear friend @deborahcox

16. Raven Symone

Raven Symone

@theresonly1dice these denim laces in my #dr.martins are giving me life at #everdaypeople thank you!!!!

17. Tami Roman

Tami Roman

Hello…GM…NYC with my babies

18. Magic Johnson

Magic Johnson

Cookie and I in the middle of the square in Monte Carlo, earlier today!

19. Meagan Good

Meagan Good

#MinorityReport 💋

20. June Ambrose

June Ambrose

#wowwednesday #juneafterdark Being bold & trailblazer is so in trend! @lavernecox knows how to set the tone! #girlpower

21. Keyshia Cole

Keyshia Cole

#malibubeach #GNightGuys💚🍀 #TheBuBeachClub✅

22. Lupita N’yongo

Lupita N’yongo

Summertime #manigram. A subtle color to bring out the florals. #alittleglitterfortheglam

23. Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush

Coming soon…

24. Lebron James

Lebron James

Headed to #Trainwreck premiere in the Big Apple with my Queen. Coming to a theater near you worldwide this Fri July 17th

25. Towanda Braxton

Towanda Braxton

Tre Tre 😍❤️💙

26. Terrence J

Terrence J

Dinner for breakfast. | Btw the best interior designer in the world is @roxysowlaty

27. Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell

We look better on this one… Well he really does😍😍😍😍 @warryncampbell #ilikechocolate #him #love

28. Tyrese

Tyrese

Popped up at Target and cause some real fans buying #BlackRose – I wanna remind you again ….. That the love of R&B and soul music is NOT just black people supporting black people….. When music is REAL and it cuts through your core… They show up…. Unlimited possibilities….. Music has no racial boundaries and no sexual preference….. No limits…. Welcome to the #BlackRoseExperience

29. Nene Leakes

Nene Leakes

On set of #2tellthetruth with my girl @traceeellisross #ABC

30. Bow Wow

Bow Wow

That new @ndispirits bottle! These rubber tops go! Its almost go time! #NDIVODKA

31. Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon

DEF didn’t wake up like this… LOL!

Selfies while shooting my covers for @cosmoforlatinas magazine! Pick up all 4…

On stands NOW! BESOS!

#CosmoForLatinas #AdrienneCosmoLatina

32. Ochocinco

Ochocinco

Pepe & @babychaiel_85 w/ the $50 outfits combined… #TheFrugalTeam

33. Solange

Solange

Yesterday. Bathing in the pink skies of Alabama.

34. Garcelle Beauvais

Garcelle Beauvais

I couldn’t love these two any more @hollyrpeete @rodneypeete9 #championsforchoice #education #charity

35. 2 Chainz

2 Chainz

Good night

36. Eve

Eve

Me and #baba #goodmorning

37. Christina Milan

Christina Milan

@yngandreckless Sunday Swim 🏊🏾💦💦

38. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

#NOLA

39. Jackie Christie

Jackie Christie

Today… Was Beautiful… #thankful #blessed #wayup I so appreciate the amazing people and friends in my life✨🍷🍷xoxo @mlaurenfaces

40. Chris Brown

Chris Brown

Good morning. Don’t know why the f**k I’m up so early??🏁

41. Omarion

Omarion

The legacy continues. 😎. My lil man about to be 1 next month. 1st born day gotta GO ⬆️↖️⬅️↙️↘️⬆️↖️🔁↪️↙️🆙. #MEGAA1st

42. 50 Cent

50 Cent

Times are hard out here LMAO #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO

43. Vanessa Simmons

Vanessa Simmons

My Happy Place

44. JenniferWilliams

JenniferWilliams

Been up since 630 this AM helping @janet_loves_it but that is what friends do! Some how managed to get a workout in.. Now I’m about get this champagne campaign started… TGIF 🍸

45. Evelyn Lozada

Evelyn Lozada

SO PROUD OF MY DAUGHTER!!!!!! YOU DESERVE THIS & MORE!!!!!!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #Repost @wilhelminamodels

NOW REPRESENTING: @shanieceh – Be sure to watch her new @owntv docu-series #LivinLozada this Saturday at 9 pm ET/P! 👐🏽 #WillyNYC

46. Beyonce

Beyonce

47. Anthony Hamilton

Anthony Hamilton

This is how my nights get! Man. Nights Like This I Wish…… I fill in the blank

48. Kandi Burruss

Kandi Burruss

My baby girl is leaving me for 3 weeks! Wow… What am I gonna do? #London @rileyburruss is on her way! #worldtraveler #SchoolTrip ✈️

Leave a comment
comments – add yours
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 20 hours ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close