This Week’s Celebrity Instagram (7/11-7/17) was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Oprah
I’m taking over the @omagcircle’s instagram account next Tuesday….I’m asking you to share your favorite summer photos with me. Here are a few of mine from my garden. Take a look at those COLLARD GREENS and CARROTS! Send your favs right now to @omagcircle #omagsummer
2. Marlon Wayans
Big homey lil homey @kingbach proud of this dude. He’s doing the work
3. Sommore
My shoe this morning !
#Guiseppizanotti
#Chanel
#Chandelierstatus
4. Niecy Nash
West coast Tune in now #CelebrityFamilyFeud my daughter @sarcasticmsnash was too cute! “I’m an actress, u wanna put me in something?” lol
5. Keke Palmer
#ScreamQueens Sept. 22 on FOX!
6. Porsha Williams
👽Hair tied up ✔️ Talked to bae😳✔️ light cocktail ✔️ #RestBreak …Then back at it 🎥 #TVLife #Blessed #SelfieCuzDatLightHittinBihh
7. Monyetta Shaw
Fam @hollyhoodbaybay had the party jumping!!! Shreveport was deep honey!! #adams11year #fambam #abaybay #MonyettaShaw #shreveport #dallas We rep everywhere we go!! 💯 I was so turnt!!! “Who got the footage tho” 😁🙈😂🎉🎉 Ayeeeeeee!!! Rocking my black jumper
Shoes #guiseppezanotti
Necklace Vintage from Italy
#grownasheck
8. Lala
Love of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️
9. Phaedra Parks
Pampering my body and treating my hair to a slice of #heaven with #Essentious #Rejuvinate Strengthening Protein Treatment! I love @Essentious hair products it! Use code PARKSHAIR to Get 10% off your order. Valid 2 days only. #TeamEssentious ❤️
10. Mike Epps
Lastnite I got #eppsie wit the #espys
11. Letoya Luckett
Shhhhh… Tell EVERYBODY ya girl on #snapchat lmaoooooo 😂😂 Follow me at LOVEMELUCKETT
12. K. Michelle
🌻
13. Ludacris
Shouts to my @onnit family for always showing Love. @aubreymarcus on point!
14. Eric Benet
Clown thug .. happy birthday Amoura Luna!
15. Deborah Cox
Thank you Amaris! 😘 #Repost @amarisjones with @repostapp.
・・・
Birthday treats for my girl .!Wishing this songstress all the best . I’m thankful for having you in my life dear friend @deborahcox
16. Raven Symone
@theresonly1dice these denim laces in my #dr.martins are giving me life at #everdaypeople thank you!!!!
17. Tami Roman
Hello…GM…NYC with my babies
18. Magic Johnson
Cookie and I in the middle of the square in Monte Carlo, earlier today!
19. Meagan Good
#MinorityReport 💋
20. June Ambrose
#wowwednesday #juneafterdark Being bold & trailblazer is so in trend! @lavernecox knows how to set the tone! #girlpower
21. Keyshia Cole
#malibubeach #GNightGuys💚🍀 #TheBuBeachClub✅
22. Lupita N’yongo
Summertime #manigram. A subtle color to bring out the florals. #alittleglitterfortheglam
23. Reggie Bush
Coming soon…
24. Lebron James
Headed to #Trainwreck premiere in the Big Apple with my Queen. Coming to a theater near you worldwide this Fri July 17th
25. Towanda Braxton
Tre Tre 😍❤️💙
26. Terrence J
Dinner for breakfast. | Btw the best interior designer in the world is @roxysowlaty
27. Erica Campbell
We look better on this one… Well he really does😍😍😍😍 @warryncampbell #ilikechocolate #him #love
28. Tyrese
Popped up at Target and cause some real fans buying #BlackRose – I wanna remind you again ….. That the love of R&B and soul music is NOT just black people supporting black people….. When music is REAL and it cuts through your core… They show up…. Unlimited possibilities….. Music has no racial boundaries and no sexual preference….. No limits…. Welcome to the #BlackRoseExperience
29. Nene Leakes
On set of #2tellthetruth with my girl @traceeellisross #ABC
30. Bow Wow
That new @ndispirits bottle! These rubber tops go! Its almost go time! #NDIVODKA
31. Adrienne Bailon
DEF didn’t wake up like this… LOL!
Selfies while shooting my covers for @cosmoforlatinas magazine! Pick up all 4…
On stands NOW! BESOS!
#CosmoForLatinas #AdrienneCosmoLatina
32. Ochocinco
Pepe & @babychaiel_85 w/ the $50 outfits combined… #TheFrugalTeam
33. Solange
Yesterday. Bathing in the pink skies of Alabama.
34. Garcelle Beauvais
I couldn’t love these two any more @hollyrpeete @rodneypeete9 #championsforchoice #education #charity
35. 2 Chainz
Good night
36. Eve
Me and #baba #goodmorning
37. Christina Milan
@yngandreckless Sunday Swim 🏊🏾💦💦
38. Kelly Rowland
#NOLA
39. Jackie Christie
Today… Was Beautiful… #thankful #blessed #wayup I so appreciate the amazing people and friends in my life✨🍷🍷xoxo @mlaurenfaces
40. Chris Brown
Good morning. Don’t know why the f**k I’m up so early??🏁
41. Omarion
The legacy continues. 😎. My lil man about to be 1 next month. 1st born day gotta GO ⬆️↖️⬅️↙️↘️⬆️↖️🔁↪️↙️🆙. #MEGAA1st
42. 50 Cent
Times are hard out here LMAO #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO
43. Vanessa Simmons
My Happy Place
44. JenniferWilliams
Been up since 630 this AM helping @janet_loves_it but that is what friends do! Some how managed to get a workout in.. Now I’m about get this champagne campaign started… TGIF 🍸
45. Evelyn Lozada
SO PROUD OF MY DAUGHTER!!!!!! YOU DESERVE THIS & MORE!!!!!!!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 #Repost @wilhelminamodels
NOW REPRESENTING: @shanieceh – Be sure to watch her new @owntv docu-series #LivinLozada this Saturday at 9 pm ET/P! 👐🏽 #WillyNYC
46. Beyonce
47. Anthony Hamilton
This is how my nights get! Man. Nights Like This I Wish…… I fill in the blank
48. Kandi Burruss
My baby girl is leaving me for 3 weeks! Wow… What am I gonna do? #London @rileyburruss is on her way! #worldtraveler #SchoolTrip ✈️