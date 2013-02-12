TV One’s hit show R&B Divas is hitting the road. The original series was set in Atlanta but a brand new cast has been announced in Los Angeles and it includes a list of unique “Divas”.

The Ladies of R&B Divas: L.A. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Chante Moore Chante Moore gained most of her notoriety for her hit singles from the 1990s. She was also married to fellow R&B singer Kenny Lattimore before their divorce in 2011. Moore and Lattimore released two hugely successful duet albums. (PR)

2. Chante Moore and Kenny Lattimore The former couple dropped the albums: “Things That Lovers Do” and “Uncovered/Covered.” Each album had gold-selling singles.

3. Kelly Price Kelly Price has made a huge career off of her writing and collaborations. She jumped onto the solo scene after she remade Shirley Murdock’s “As We Lay.” (PR)

4. Kelly Price Kelly Price has proven longevity in the music business. In Whitney Houston’s last public appearance Price sang “Jesus Loves Me” with Houston just two days before the legendary singer’s untimely death.

5. Michel’le Michel’le is best known for her hit singles “Nicety” and “Something in My Heart.” (Twitter)

6. Michel’le Michel’le’s self-titled debut album was produced by then-boyfriend Dr.Dre and it sold 2.7 million copies worldwide. She has a son with Dr. Dre. Her career tapered off after her first album.

7. Lil’ Mo Lil’ Mo, born Cynthia Loving, is best known for collaborating with artists such as Ja Rule, Missy Elliott, Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Fabolous. (PR)

8. Lil’ Mo Lil’Mo’s debut album “Based on True Story” featured her biggest hit thus far “Superwoman”. She has has moderate success since this album.

9. Dawn Robinson Dawn Robinson is best known for her work in En Vogue. After leaving the group in 1997. She joined Lucy Pearl but that group split up as well. She also released a solo project in 2002 before briefly re-joining En Vogue. (PR)

10. Dawn Robinson with En Vogue En Vogue’s original members include Cindy Herron, Maxine Jones, Dawn Robinson and Terry Ellis. One of their many hits include “Don’t Go.”

11. Dawn Robinson with Lucy Pearl Lucy Pearl’s members included Raphael Saadiq, Dawn Robinson and Ali Shaheed Muhammed. Their biggest hits were “Dance Tonight” and “Don’t Mess with My Man” before Robinson left the group and was replaced.

12. Claudette Ortiz Claudette Ortiz is best known for being in “City High.” (PR)