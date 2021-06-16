The Bulletin: Koryn Hawthorne Launches Peach Cobbler Factory, James Fortune’s Baby Girl Turns 1 & More

Koryn Hawthorne is officially a business owner! The gospel singer launched the Peach Cobbler Factory in her hometown of Abbeville, Louisiana this week. It’s open for business and they’re hiring!
In other news, James Fortune’s baby girl Rhyen celebrated her first birthday this month and Deitrick Haddon’s wife Domerella celebrated another year around the sun, too.
Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home, and around town!
