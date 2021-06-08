The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Thought Madea’s Funeral was the end? Nope! Tyler Perry says she’s coming to Netflix in a funny Instagram post needed on this rainy week. Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music also provided some entertainment this past week when they were recorded settling a dispute of song lyrics and Grammys over a game of basketball.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This past week, we were happy to see new music from Tamela Mann and learn that Todd Dulaney is releasing a new album called Anthems & Glory on June 11.

Scroll through the photos below for more updates on how the gospel industry spent this past week in church, at home and around town!

SEE ALSO: It’s Official… Bri Babineaux And Husband Expecting A Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney & Wife Expecting Baby No. 5 [VIDEO]

The Bulletin: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Settle Dispute Over Game of Basketball, Tyler Perry Announces The Return Of Madea & More was originally published on getuperica.com