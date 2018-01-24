#TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google

Posted January 24, 2018

On Saturday afternoon, #TeamBeautiful and Glambition shared a day of beauty with our readers, fans, and followers. We wanted to have a day where beautypreneurs, beauty lovers, and people interested in all things beauty could get together to learn, share, and network! Hosted at the Google NYC Headquarters, we had panels ranging from How To Build A Viable Brand to Google Ad Words 101. Notable panel speakers included Jane Carter of Jane Carter Solution, Vera Moore of Vera Moore Cosmetics, and more. Click through our gallery to see all the fun!

#TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Hello Beautiful was the official media partner for Glambition.

2. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

We were so excited to have a full crowd and meet all of you!

3. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Jane Carter Solution showed and demonstrated their latest Curls To Go! products.

4. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Women spent time chatting and networking with each other. Great connections are made!

5. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Salud makes all-natural, high quality health and wellness products for over 25 years. Common ailments can be solved, holistically!

6. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Attendees try Salud’s detox tea.

7. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

The event was a full house!

8. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Women learning more about Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics.

9. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

We had Angelina Darrisaw, creator of the CEO of C-Suite Coach, an online career coaching platform that provides development content and resources to millennials.

10. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Glambition cultivates women leaders in the world of business. This member based organization offers exclusive peer network business women to access things like business consulting, executive coaching, introductions, referrals, and more!

11. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Check out Face Case: this makeup palette doubles as a wallet!

12. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Angelina Darrisaw of the C-Suite taught a Google Ad Words 101 panel.

13. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Dee Rivera, Founder of Dee&Group Consulting and Glambition gives opening remarks.

14. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

People signing up for Glambition.

15. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Hair, beauty, and makeup brands taught attendees all about their products.

16. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Attendees learn more about Vera Moore Cosmetics.

17. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Angelina Darrisaw poses with a Google volunteer.

18. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Attendees have fun at our photo booth.

19. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Our News Producer and Writer, Charise Frazier, talks to the crowd about Hello Beautiful.

20. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, introduces the panel for “How To Build A Viable Brand.”

21. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

(L to R) Sarah Perez, Vera Moore, Jane Carter, Kim Baker, Danielle James

22. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Vera Moore talks about how Jane Carter helped guide her as she was securing investor money.

23. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Dee Rivera posts with members of Glambition.

24. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Vera Moore poses with guests.

25. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

Thank you to Google for providing food!

26. Glambition 2018 Event At Google

We had so much fun meeting all of our readers. We hope to see you at our next event!

