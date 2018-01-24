TeamBeautiful And Glambition Share A Beauty Night Out At Google

On Saturday afternoon, #TeamBeautiful and Glambition shared a day of beauty with our readers, fans, and followers. We wanted to have a day where beautypreneurs, beauty lovers, and people interested in all things beauty could get together to learn, share, and network! Hosted at the Google NYC Headquarters, we had panels ranging from How To Build A Viable Brand to Google Ad Words 101. Notable panel speakers included Jane Carter of Jane Carter Solution, Vera Moore of Vera Moore Cosmetics, and more. Click through our gallery to see all the fun!

1. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Hello Beautiful was the official media partner for Glambition.

2. Glambition 2018 Event At Google We were so excited to have a full crowd and meet all of you!

3. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Jane Carter Solution showed and demonstrated their latest Curls To Go! products.

4. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Women spent time chatting and networking with each other. Great connections are made!

5. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Salud makes all-natural, high quality health and wellness products for over 25 years. Common ailments can be solved, holistically!

6. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Attendees try Salud’s detox tea.

7. Glambition 2018 Event At Google The event was a full house!

8. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Women learning more about Glamazon Beauty Cosmetics.

9. Glambition 2018 Event At Google We had Angelina Darrisaw, creator of the CEO of C-Suite Coach, an online career coaching platform that provides development content and resources to millennials.

10. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Glambition cultivates women leaders in the world of business. This member based organization offers exclusive peer network business women to access things like business consulting, executive coaching, introductions, referrals, and more!

11. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Check out Face Case: this makeup palette doubles as a wallet!

12. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Angelina Darrisaw of the C-Suite taught a Google Ad Words 101 panel.

13. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Dee Rivera, Founder of Dee&Group Consulting and Glambition gives opening remarks.

14. Glambition 2018 Event At Google People signing up for Glambition.

15. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Hair, beauty, and makeup brands taught attendees all about their products.

16. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Attendees learn more about Vera Moore Cosmetics.

17. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Angelina Darrisaw poses with a Google volunteer.

18. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Attendees have fun at our photo booth.

19. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Our News Producer and Writer, Charise Frazier, talks to the crowd about Hello Beautiful.

20. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, introduces the panel for “How To Build A Viable Brand.”

21. Glambition 2018 Event At Google (L to R) Sarah Perez, Vera Moore, Jane Carter, Kim Baker, Danielle James

22. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Vera Moore talks about how Jane Carter helped guide her as she was securing investor money.

23. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Dee Rivera posts with members of Glambition.

24. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Vera Moore poses with guests.

25. Glambition 2018 Event At Google Thank you to Google for providing food!