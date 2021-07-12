Stellar Awards 2021 Highlights: The Flyest Photos + A Sneak Peek At This Year’s Winners!

The 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards went down at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville this past weekend (July 10) and it did not disappoint.
Gospel music’s biggest night boasted performances by CeCe Winans, Kierra Sheard, Jonathan McReynolds, Tamela Mann and more. The Clark Sisters took home the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and Tye Tribbett and Jekalyn Carr (youngest host in Stellar history!) shared hosting duties.
You can see it all in action on August 1 when BET airs this year’s show. In the meantime, check out the stunning photos from the Stellar Awards and get a sneak peek at the winners list below!
Artist of the Year: Pastor Mike Jr.
Song of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard ft. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Male Vocalist of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds
Female Vocalist of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters
New Artist of the Year: Maverick City Music
Album of the Year: Maverick City Music Vol 3 Part 1 by Maverick City Music
Choir of the Year: JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
Producer of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds
Contemporary Group/Duo of the Year: Anthony Brown & group therAPy
Traditional Group/Duo of the Year: The Clark Sisters
Contemporary Male of the Year: Jonathan McReynolds
Traditional Male of the Year: Donnie McClurkin
Contemporary Female of the Year: Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Traditional Female of the Year: Jekalyn Carr
Traditional Album of the Year: Changing Your Story by Jekalyn Carr
Music Video of the Year: “Something Has To Break” Kierra Sheard
Traditional Choir of the Year: Ricky Dillard
Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year: Big: Freedom Sessions by Pastor Mike Jr.
Click here to see the full list and keep scrolling for exclusive photos!
1. Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan TaylorSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jekalyn Carr and Jawaan Taylor attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
2. Anthony BrownSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Anthony Brown attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
3. Mali MusicSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Mali Music attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
4. LecraeSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Lecrae attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
5. Yolanda Adams (right) and daughter Taylor Ayanna CrawfordSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Yolanda Adams (right) and daughter Taylor Ayanna Crawford attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
6. Latice CrawfordSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Latice Crawford attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
7. The Clark SistersSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: (L-R) Twinkie Clark, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Karen Clark Sheard and Jacky Clark Chisholm of The Clark Sisters attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
8. Randy WestonSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Randy Weston attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
9. Necie Armstrong and Jor’Dan ArmstrongSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Necie Armstrong and Jor’Dan Armstrong attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
10. Don Jackson and Merri DeeSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Don Jackson and Merri Dee attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
11. Jonathan NelsonSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jonathan Nelson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
12. DoeSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Doe attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
13. Young Men 4 ChristSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Young Men 4 Christ attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
14. Christina BellSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Christina Bell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
15. Tye TribbettSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Tye Tribbett attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
16. Jonathan McReynoldsSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jonathan McReynolds attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
17. Master PSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Master P attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
18. VaShawn MitchellSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: VaShawn Mitchell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
19. LaTocha Scott from XscapeSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: LaTocha Scott from Xscape attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
20. Jason McGeeSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason McGee attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
21. James FortuneSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: James Fortune attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
22. Jabari JohnsonSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jabari Johnson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
23. Jason ClaybornSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason Clayborn attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
24. Jason NelsonSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jason Nelson attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
25. Kim BurrellSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Kim Burrell attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
26. Jekalyn CarrSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Jekalyn Carr attends the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
27. Juan Winans and Lisa WinansSource:Getty
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 10: Juan Winans and Lisa Winans attend the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on July 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)