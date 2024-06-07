Listen Live
See Who’s Performing At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise [Tickets On Sale Now]

Published on June 7, 2024

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Lineup

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

1. Israel & New Breed

2. Ronnette Rollins

3. Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

4. Darlene McCoy

5. Jekalyn Carr

6. Pastor Mike Jr.

7. Jason Nelson

8. Otis Kemp

9. Damon Little

10. Erica Reed

11. New Vizion

