The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007

The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

See Who’s Performing At The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise [Tickets On Sale Now] was originally published on praisedc.com