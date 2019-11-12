RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Top Knots And Iris Van Herpen Designs Reigned Supreme At The 2019 E People’s Choice Awards

The 45th annual E People’s Choice Awards took place on Sunday, November 10th in Santa Monica, California. The E People’s Choice Awards is an award show recognizing people in entertainment that are honored based on votes by fans and the general public. It brings out our favorite reality tv stars, actresses, singers, and more. Click through our red carpet to see our favorite looks from the event!
1. STORM REIDSource:Getty
We love the top knot and sole star jewel in Storm Reid’s hair.
In Iris Van Herpen.
3. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Up do’s are trending on the red carpet! Zendaya slayed the red carpet with this messy bun and red lipstick.
In Christopher Esber Spring/Summer 2020 RTW.
6. TAMERA MOWRY-HOUSLEYSource:Getty
Real co-host Tamera Mowry Housley sported bold green eyes and we’re loving it.
In Cynthia Rowley.
8. LONI LOVESource:Getty
Loni Love serves a soft glam on the red carpet.
Stunning in sequins.
10. KANDISource:Getty
Kandi smiles while sporting a crimped lob.
In House of CB.
12. TODD TUCKER AND KANDI BURRUSSSource:Getty
Kandi posed on the carpet with her husband Todd Tucker.
13. KELLY ROWLANDSource:Getty
Singer Kelly Rowland served a smokey eye and a wine colored lip.
In Iris Van Herpen.