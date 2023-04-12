Recap: Willie Moore Jr.’s Easter At The White House [PHOTOS]

This past Easter proved to be a special one for Willie Moore Jr. as he helped bring in a longtime American tradition of attending the annual East Egg Roll at The White House.

Of course, he made sure to come prepared for the special occasion by rolling deep with the usual suspects in tow — his family!





Dating back to 1878, the Easter Egg Roll has always aimed to bring families together and show the nation unified in observing the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year proved to be no different, with the annual race of colorful eggs across the South Lawn with wooden spoons available for the kiddos, in addition to the egg hunt with special prizes at the end. First Lady Jill Biden was inspired by her three-plus decades as a school teacher to make the event a school-based function with an initiative titled “EGGucation.”

More info below, via The White House:

“In addition to the time-honored traditions of rolling and hunting eggs, this year’s White House Easter ‘EGGucation’ Roll will also feature a School House Activity Area, Reading Nook, Talent Show, Field Trip to the Farm, Picture Day, a Physical ‘EGGucation’ Zone, a Snack Time Tent and more. In a nod to the First Lady’s ‘EGGucation’ theme, NASA sent one of the wooden Official White House Easter Eggs up to the International Space Station, where astronauts could demonstrate the laws of gravity to students everywhere. Videos of the Official White House Easter Egg in space will be available on the White House’s social media platforms leading up to the event.

In total, approximately 30,000 people will take part in this year’s Easter ‘EGGucation’ Roll, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors. Families of the U.S.S. Delaware and U.S.S. Gabrielle Giffords, the U.S. Naval vessels for which the First Lady is the sponsor, are among those invited to attend. Tickets for the general public were distributed to guests from all across the country through an online public lottery. The American Egg Board is continuing its 45-year legacy of participation in the event and support of the Egg Roll.”

As you can see from the looks of Willie’s recent social media activity (seen above), he and the crew made a day out of it all and clearly had a beautiful time in the process. Won’t He do it!

Take a look below to see a photo recap of Willie Moore Jr. and his family at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll:

