CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Posted February 14, 2021

Black History Month Giphy

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Max Mumby/Indigo / Getty


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting another baby royal baby, a spokesperson for the couple announced Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”

The Buckingham Palace released a statement following the announcement, “The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.”

This will be the couple’s second child and the fifth grandchild of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana.

10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interacts with Jay-Z and Beyoncé at London Lion King Premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

2. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number 2!

Latest
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 weeks ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 weeks ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 1 month ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 2 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 3 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 3 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 months ago
01.31.21
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close