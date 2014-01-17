President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations was originally published on newsone.com

1. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Obama is officially sworn in Sunday by Chief Justice John Roberts in the Blue Room of the White House. Next to Obama are first lady Michelle Obama, holding the Robinson Family Bible, and their daughters, Malia and Sasha. (Larry Downing/AP)

2. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Obama is sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts (January 21, 2009).

3. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations In this Jan. 20, 2009 file image provided by the Department of Defense, then President-elect Barack Obama greets civil rights activist, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., on the Capitol steps prior to taking the oath of office in Washington.

5. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama dances with First Lady Michelle Obama during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009.

6. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama dances with First Lady Michelle Obama as Beyonce sings ‘At Last’ during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009.

7. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President-elect Obama (January 21, 2009).

8. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Aretha Franklin sings at the first inauguration of President Barack Obama (January 21, 2009).

9. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Vice-President Joe Biden, at President Obama‘s first inauguration. (January 21, 2009).

10. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Former President Bill Clinton, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Former President George H.W. Bush and the daughters of fomer President George W. Bush gather at the inauguration (January 21, 2009).

11. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Former Chief of Staff Rahm Emmanuel at the first inauguration of President Barack Obama (January 21, 2009).

12. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations An estimated 1 million people came to witness the historic inauguration of President-elect Obama (January 21, 2009).

13. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Senator John McCain arrives at the inauguration of President Barack Obama (January 21, 2009).

14. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Over 1 million people are estimated to have witnessed President Obama‘s first inauguration (January 20, 2009).

16. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. First Lady Michelle Obama holds a Bible that belonged to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Lincoln Bible, which was used at President Obama’s 2009 inaugural ceremony. (Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)

17. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations JAY Z and Beyonce arrive at the inauguration of President Obama (January 21, 2013).

18. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Malia and Sasha Obama at President Obama‘s inauguration (January 21, 2013).

19. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden pause during a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Inauguration Day, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. Major General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, D.C., accompanies them. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

20. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama attend a church service at Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

21. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations First Lady Michelle Obama holds the Robinson family Bible as President Barack Obama takes the oath of office during the official swearing-in ceremony in the Blue Room of the White House on Inauguration Day, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

22. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama during the official swearing-in ceremony in the Blue Room of the White House on Inauguration Day, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2013. First Lady Michelle Obama, holding the Robinson family Bible, and daughters Malia and Sasha stand with the President. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

23. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama waits before moving to the West Front of the U.S. Capitol prior to the inaugural swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. Waiting with the President are, from left: House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio; House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, R- Va.; Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Senate Majority Leader. Harry Reid, D-Nev.; and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

24. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Joe Biden during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

25. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office to President Barack Obama during the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. First Lady Michelle Obama holds a Bible that belonged to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the Lincoln Bible, which was used at President Obama’s 2009 inaugural ceremony. Daughters Malia and Sasha stand with their parents. (Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)

26. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama delivers his inaugural address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

27. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama pauses to look back at the scene before leaving the platform following the inaugural swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. Standing behind the President are First Lady Michelle Obama, daughters Malia and Sasha, and Marian Robinson. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

28. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama reviews the troops before the inaugural parade from the east steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. With the President, from left, are: First Lady Michelle Obama; Major General Michael S. Linnington, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, D.C.; Vice President Joe Biden; and Dr. Jill Biden. (Official White House Photo by Rick McKay)

29. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to the crowd inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013.

30. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave to people as they ride in the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

31. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama watches the inaugural parade from the reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. The President is joined in the reviewing stand by daughters Sasha and Malia, First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and Dr. Jill Biden. (Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert)

32. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Rev. Al Sharpton, left, Beyonce, center, and husband Jay-Z arrive for the ceremonial inauguration of President Obama at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. — Alex Garcia, Chicago Tribune, Jan. 21, 2013

33. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Sasha and Malia Obama playing around beside their parents at President Obama‘s inauguration. (January 21, 2013)

34. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama wave as they walk in the inaugural parade along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

35. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Sasha and Malia Obama take selfies at President Obama‘s second inauguration

36. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Rev. Jesse Jackson and Oprah Winfrey attend the first inauguration of President Barack Obama (January 20, 2009).

37. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Myrlie Evers-Williams speaks at the second inauguration of President Barack Obama.

38. President Barack Obama’s Inaugurations Beyonce sings the National Anthem at President Obama‘s second inauguration (January 21, 2013).