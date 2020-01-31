Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch

Y’all,it at is again.

First, last year they trolled us by making us go crazy about that damn chicken sandwich only to take it away for months and then bring it back. Not to mention, they also went viral for shading the heck out of its competitor Chick-Fil-A. But now their back, this time around launching a new limited line of merch.

Sounds innocent right? Well, not so fast. The fried chicken chain is spoofing Beyonce’s Ivy Park x Adidas line…and we can’t help but to stan.

Suspiciously similar to the “Spirit” singer’s burgundy red and golden orange steez, Popeye’s new line, dubbed “That Look from Popeye’s,” boasts sportswear that resembles their employee’s uniforms. But dare we say it, it’s actually kind of trendy and cute. (GASP!)

Take a look:

Look familiar?

Hilarious, and yet, pretty genius. We ain’t mad! It’s not like the colors are way off-brand for them.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020

In a statement the company released on Wednesday, they said they hope that for those who missed out on Ivy Park’s sold-out line, their version can be a much-needed consolation prize.

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical. Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

According to Thrillist, the 10-item collection, which includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, half-zips, visors, hats, features actual Popeyes team members. The items will be available online for a limited time, with 100% proceeds going to the Popeyes Foundation.”

Oh, and for those who felt like Ivy Park was out of their financial grasp, the Popeyes’ line won’t hurt your pocketbooks as much. It’s pretty affordable ranging from $10-$40. Our only gripe? It’s guilty of the same plus-size erasure as Bey’s line, by only offering sizes S-XL.

OK, wanna see the line? No worries, we got you, scroll below, of and see just how much they bit off that Ivy Park vibe.

It’s unclear if Beyonce approved this line or in the process of dropping a “cease and desist,” but until that happens you can shop all the “The Look by Popeyes” merch here.

Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch was originally published on hellobeautiful.com