The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel
Otis Kemp came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! He definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of
songs we hoped he’d sing
and he did that plus more!
Continue scrolling for photos from his Spirit of Praise performance!
Also See:
The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!
Otis Kemp Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Otis Kemp Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]
was originally published on
praisedc.com
1. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
2. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
3. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
4. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
5. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
6. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
7. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
8. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
9. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
10. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
11. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
12. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
13. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel
14. Otis Kemp at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise
Source:@theplevel