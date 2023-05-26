Thehas announced its 2023 induction class today (May 26), honoring an eclectic group of musicians representing the Tarheel State that have made a significant impact in music.

This year’s inductees include funk pioneer Betty Davis, gospel singer George Beverly Shea, country star and former American Idol champ Scotty McCreery, singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, rock band Fetchin Bones, and funk/disco musician Bill “Fatback” Curtis of The Fatback Band.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 19 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. The ceremony is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

NC Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees was originally published on foxync.com