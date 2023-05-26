NC Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame has announced its 2023 induction class today (May 26), honoring an eclectic group of musicians representing the Tarheel State that have made a significant impact in music.
This year’s inductees include funk pioneer Betty Davis, gospel singer George Beverly Shea, country star and former American Idol champ Scotty McCreery, singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, rock band Fetchin Bones, and funk/disco musician Bill “Fatback” Curtis of The Fatback Band.
The induction ceremony will be held on October 19 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center. The ceremony is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.
Check out more info on the inductees in our gallery below!
1. Betty Davis (Durham, NC)
Hailing from the Bull City, Davis was known as the “Queen of Funk,” with her extreme performances and edgy lyrics. Known for such hits like “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and “Shut Off The Lights,” Davis paved the way for a number of vibrant musicians, including Chaka Khan, Janelle Monaé, Prince, Erykah Badu, and even Betty’s ex-husband, Miles Davis.
2. Bill “Fatback” Curtis (Fayetteville, NC)
As the founder of The Fatback Band, Curtis would find success with R&B hits such as “Spanish Hustle,” “Backstrokin’,” and “I Found Lovin'” in the 1970s and 1980s. The group also released “King Tim III (Personality Jock),” which is considered the first commercially released Hip-Hop single. (It was shipped a week before Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight”)
3. Scotty McCreery (Garner, NC)
First known as the Season 10 winner of American Idol, McCreery became the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 in 2011. He has gone on to have five consecutive #1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums & singles, and sold out concerts around the world.
4. Loudon Wainwright III (Chapel Hill, NC)
Known as a “six-string tragic comedian,” Wainwright III has released more than 20 albums, acted in several projects (including M*A*S*H*) and is known for his music that’s funny, heart-wrenching, and personal. His music has been recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, and his son, Rufus Wainwright.
5. Fetchin Bones (Charlotte, NC)
From 1983 to 1990, the band was known for its blending of rock, punk, funk, country, blues and grunge to create a sound of their own. With hits like “Super Freak” and “Love Crushing,” they toured with bands like R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The B-52s.
6. George Beverly Shea (Montreat, NC)
Shea was often referred to as “America’s Beloved Gospel Singer.” A mainstay of the Billy Graham Crusades, he is most recognized for gospel standards “I’d Rather Have Jesus,” “The Wonder of It All,” and “How Great Thou Art.”