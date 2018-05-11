Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Their fight will not be forgotten.

1. Sybrina Fulton “We have to change our mindsets, we have to let people know that our children matter,” Sybrina Fulton, the mother of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin who was killed on February 26, 2012 by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper in December 2014.

2. Lesley McSpadden “I was (sure) they would indict the officer that shot my son without a video tape. You had so many witnesses,” Lesley McSpadden, mother of 18-year-old Michael Brown who was killed by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri on August 9, 2014, said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper in December 2014.

3. Constance Malcolm “Until Mr. [New York City Mayor] Bill de Blasio and elected officials across the nation take that responsibility seriously, there will continue to be violence and unjust killings by the police, despite any number of body cameras, training sessions or cordial relationships between officers and civilians,” Constance Malcolm, mother of 18-year-old Ramarley Graham who was killed by officer Richard Haste in the Bronx, New York on February 2, 2012, said in a New York Times op-ed in February 2017.

4. Valerie Castile “Life is a journey, and everybody is here for a reason. We all have a destiny. We all witnessed Philando’s destiny,” Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile who was fatally shot by then-St. Anthony Police Officer Jeronimo Yanez in St. Paul, Minnesota on July 6, 2016, said to Insight News in November 2017.

5. Gwen Carr “If Eric Garner was a white man in Suffolk County doing the same thing that he was doing — even if he would have been caught selling cigarettes that day — they would have given him a summons and he wouldn’t have lost his life that day. I believe that 100 percent,” said Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner who was killed by NYPD officer Daniel Pantaleo who administered a chokehold on him in Staten Island, New York on July 17, 2014, said to CNN’s Anderson Cooper in December 2014.

6. Tressa Sherrod “I miss him being around. I miss him saying ‘mom’; I miss his phone calls and his text messages; I miss coming home and seeing that he ate all my food. There’s a lot of little things I miss about him. I miss his smile. I miss hearing his voice,” Tressa Sherrod, mother of 22-year-old John Crawford III who was shot and killed by police at a Beavercreek, Ohio Walmart on August 5, 2014, said to The Guardian in September 2014.

7. Samaria Rice “I believe if my son was white, he would probably still be here. There is no reason for my son to be dead,” Samaria Rice, the mother of 12-year-old Tamir Rice who was killed by fired cop Timothy Loehmann in Cleveland, Ohio on November 22, 2014 after police allegedly mistook his toy gun for a real one, said to The Associated Press in November 2016.