CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game

Posted July 23, 2020

BET Honors 2012 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Don’t sleep on Michelle Williams, okay? This woman is a force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she let us into her personal life a bit more via her reality TV show, Chad Loves Michelle. Although the show wasn’t renewed, and she separated from her fiancé Chad Johnson, her spirit remained open.

Michelle Williams put herself out there by discussing her battle with depression. Her willingness to expose that part of her life is an inspiration to Black women everywhere. With so many women suffering in silence, it was freeing to see someone talk about their struggles and what they’re doing to overcome it.

Not only is Michelle Williams a member of one of the most popular girl groups of our time, she is also a fashion maven. This woman literally slays every appearance she makes. In the past, she would team up with her friend and stylist J. Bolin. I have yet to see a disappointing look from the both of them. Together they go for bold prints, bright colors, and fun textures.

Michelle Williams’ fashion choices give me Leo vibes. She deserves that spotlight and she’s going to dress her behind off to get it. In honor of her 41st birthday (7/23), we’re counting down 10 times she killed the style game.

Happy Birthday, Michelle Williams! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Style Game  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019

Come through, stripes! How extravagant is this extra-long striped dress with fur trimming on the hem?

2. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019

Michelle Williams donned a sporty chic look during the Walmart Reignon Wellness Panel. I am obsessed with this Alpana Neeraj jumpsuit!

3. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT ESSENCE FEST, 2019

If snakes are wrong, I don’t want to be right! Michelle Williams KILLED this green snakeskin suit by Sai Sankoh.

4. MICHELLE WILLIAMS VIA INSTAGRAM, 2019

For her 40th birthday, Michelle Williams threw on this Michael Costello dress and gave us fashion! 

5. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019

The best part about having a stylist as a friend is that you get to model clothes from his collection. Here Michelle is in a J Bolin dress.

6. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS, 2019

View this post on Instagram

Today’s sermon by @bishopjakes was titled A FRESH START. I truly believe he ignited the room this afternoon as we all celebrated @tylerperry and the opening of @tylerperrystudios! I am thankful for a fresh start! The past is OVER!! @tylerperry I am forever changed. I was sitting on the trolley as we were touring the grounds saying “wow, I’m here to witness this.” @tylerperrystudios sits on 330 acres, a former confederate army base. He bought it y’all!! Soundstages dedicated to #CicelyTyson, @whoopigoldberg, @willsmith, @officialspikelee, @oprah, @halleberry, @johnsingleton, @diahann_carroll, Ruby Dee and Ozzie Davis, Harry Belafonte, DenzelWashington, Sidney Poitier, and Della Reese. ——————————— Wearing @don_morphy Hat: @goorinbros Styled by @stylistjbolin Assisted by @_mekstyles_

A post shared by 🦋Michelle Williams🦋 (@michellewilliams) on

This suit is a complete LEWK! From head to toe, Michelle Williams looks amazing in her floral Don Morphy suit.

7. MICHELLE WILLIAMS MODELING FOR J BOLIN, 2019

View this post on Instagram

2019: WHAT A YEAR! I won’t overthink on why this year was a challenge! A lot of it falls on me actually so there’s not much to think!! 🤣🤣I hate that pain had to be a teacher but I promise you I’ve learned and I KNOW I will pass the test if that same one comes around next year! At some point you have to tell yourself, it’s YOU and FIX IT!!!! 🤣Yes things can happen to you but if you don’t deal with it, it will come out in your responses later! The last few months of 2019 have been magical! Even as I sit in my dressing room at the @kennedycenter, I’m like “wow, you made it sis!” So did you guys: YOU MADE IT! Thank you for the love, prayers, and encouragement! #2020 will be #BEAUTIFUL!! ❤️ ——————————————— Styling: @stylistjbolin from his collection Hair: @lola_o Makeup: @stunnerbeebeauty Photography: @sterlingpics

A post shared by 🦋Michelle Williams🦋 (@michellewilliams) on

In another look from the J Bolin collection, Michelle looks gorgeous in this long, black dress.

8. MICHELLE WILLIAMS FOR IVY PARK, 2020

Michelle Williams promoted her friend and bandmate by modeling the latest Ivy Park collection.

9. MICHELLE WILLIAMS AT THE GOLD PARTY

Michelle Williams looks pretty in pink as she headed to the Gold party in a Solace London dress.

Latest
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 7 days ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 month ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 4 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 4 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 4 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
Close