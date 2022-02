CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The world was watching asrepresented their hometown of Inglewood, California, and our Gospel music community at Super Bowl LVI.performed an amazing rendition of “” and nailed it.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Get a look at the duo’s exciting day including their amazing performance of the “Black National Anthem” and Erica’s reaction to the hometown team winning their first Super Bowl (as the LA Rams) in Rams House, SoFi Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

RELATED: Get A Behind The Scenes Look As Mary Mary Prepares To Perform At Super Bowl LVI

RELATED: Mary Mary Performs “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI [Watch]

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mary Mary At Super Bowl LVI [Photos+ Video] was originally published on getuperica.com