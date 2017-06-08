Life Before Fame: Celebrities Who Had Interesting Jobs Before Fame was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Oprah Winfrey As a teenager, Oprah Winfrey worked as a Nashville grocery store clerk. Photo: PR

2. Whoopi Goldberg Before Hollywood stardom, Whoopi Goldberg was a hair and makeup stylist at a funeral home. Photo: PR

3. Kanye West As mentioned in the song “Spaceship” from Kanye West’s 2004 College Dropout album, the rap star worked at the Gap before breaking into the music industry. Photo: PR

4. Morgan Freeman In 1955, Morgan Freeman enlisted in the United States Air Force. He left the military to pursue acting and has not looked back since. Photo: PR

5. Jesse Williams Grey’s Anatomy star, Jesse Williams, attended Temple University and earned his degrees in African-American Studies and Media Arts. He went on to be become a public high school educator. Photo: PR

6. Mariah Carey Mariah Carey worked as a waitress and attended cosmetology school before signing with Columbia Records. Photo: PR

7. Jennifer Hudson Jennifer Hudson’s first job was at a Chicago Burger King. In 2007, the fast-food chain gifted the Oscar winner free Burger King for life. Photo: PR

8. Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj worked at least five different Red Lobsters in The Bronx, Long Island, and Queens. Photo: PR

9. Loni Love Loni Love attended Prairie View A&M University and studied electrical engineering. After graduating she worked as an engineering project manager. Photo: PR