Listen Live
Radio One Exclusive

Le’Andria Johnson Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]

Published on October 17, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Source: Javier Garcia / @theplevel


Le’Andria Johnson came to The DMV to praise the Lord with us at The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise at Reid Temple AME! She definitely put a praise on it and the spirit of God was in the building! We put together a list of songs we hoped she’d sing and she did that plus more!

Continue scrolling for photos from her Spirit of Praise performance!

Also See:

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Full Recap!

Le’Andria Johnson Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Le’Andria Johnson Performs Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise [Photos + Video]  was originally published on praisedc.com

1. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

2. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

3. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

4. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

5. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

6. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

7. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

8. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

9. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

10. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

11. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

12. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

13. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

14. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

15. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

16. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

17. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

18. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

19. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

20. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

21. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

22. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

23. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

24. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

25. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

26. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

27. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

28. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

29. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

30. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

31. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

32. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

33. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

34. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

35. Le’Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Le'Andria Johnson at the 15th Annual Spirit of Praise Source:@theplevel

36. Thank You Le’Andria Johnson!

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close