Kierra Sheard Shares Engagement Photos

Posted 17 hours ago

Kierra Sheard’s engagement photos have arrived and the future Mr. Kelly’s are beaming with love! 

Sheard and Jordan Kelly, who are pictured in yellow and green themes, haven’t yet announced a wedding date, but we’ll be sure to update you on when they do!

Check out their engagement photos (by Mel B. Elder, Jr) below. 

