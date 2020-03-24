CLOSE
Jennifer Hudson, Tamela Mann, Mariah Carey & More Accept Tyler Perry’s Gospel Challenge [VIDEO]

Posted 19 hours ago

There are a bunch of social media challenges going on during quarantine, but few about Jesus. Leave it to Tyler Perry to reel it back to hope! 

This week the mogul took to Instagram to spread a new trend called the #HesGotTheWholeWorldChallenge, where he is challenging fans and artists to sing there version of the popular gospel hymn, “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.” 

“It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today,” he captioned the video. “Remember it’s all in God’s hands!”

Check out videos from celebrities who took the challenge below!

1. Jennifer Hudson

2. The Walls Group

3. Mariah Carey

4. Chloe x Halle

5. Tasha Page-Lockhart

View this post on Instagram

@tylerperry #hesgotthewholeworldchallenge 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by TASHA (@tashapagelockhart) on

6. James Fortune

7. Syleena Johnson

