Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]

Posted June 30, 2020

Fantasia Barrino has turned into a well-respected vocalist over the years after stealing our hearts winning three of American Idol in 2004.

Known for her strong and raspy voice, her talent is unmatched when it comes to singing, whether it’s gospel or R&B. Her top-charting hits like “When I See You” and “Truth Is” are classics that are embedded in the community as songs you must add to your “real singers” playlist.

View this post on Instagram

Gods Time Is NOW!!

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

Through the years Fanny has stayed consistent with her signature look of the short edgy haircut and her style that matches.  As we celebrate her 36th birthday, here are nine times she’s slayed looks doing it for the ‘gram!

Happy Birthday Fantasia! 9 Times She Slayed On Instagram! [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

