Erica and the entire Get Up! crew packed their bags and flew to Baton Rouge Louisiana to show some Jaguar love on the campus of Southern University for the Health is Wealth Community Festival to kick off their homecoming weekend!

The show was broadcast live on the airwaves with performances from The Southern University Human Jukebox Marching band and the Southern University Gospel Choir. Special guests included Dennis J. Shields who is the president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University and A&M College, Christopher Turner the Director of Southern University Law Center’s Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute, Director, and founder of Southern University Esports and Southern University Laboratory School Esports, and many more!

Check out videos, pictures, and more from the event below

Get Up! Kicks Off Southern University’s Homecoming Weekend! was originally published on getuperica.com