Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

Published on November 12, 2025

Greek Graphic Updated

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana by seven young women: Mary Lou Allison Gardner Little, Dorothy Hanley Whiteside, Vivian White Marbury, Nannie Mae Gahn Johnson, Hattie Mae Annette Dulin Redford, Bessie Mae Downey Rhoades Martin and Cubena McClure.  The sorority has over 85,000 members with 500 chapters in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany and Korea. 

Motto: “Greater Service, Greater Progress”

Colors: Royal Blue and Gold

Symbol: The Poodle

1. Latavia Roberson

Latavia Roberson Source:Getty

Former Destiny’s Child Member & Non-Profit CEO

2. Bettina Benson

Bettina Benson Source:Getty

Founder & CEO of Chloe Kristyn and The Modern Abstract

3. Krystal M. Harris

Krystal M. Harris Source:Getty

Author, Writer, Author, Director, and Coach

4. Ta’Rhonda Jones

Ta'Rhonda Jones Source:Getty

Actress, Director, Rapper, and Philanthropist

5. Bianca Knight

Bianca Knight Source:Getty

Olympian, Gold Medalist, College Track and Field Coach

6. Kim Roxie

Kim Roxie Source:Getty

Beauty Entrepreneur

7. Fantasia

8. Kelly Price

Kelly Price

9. MC Lyte

MC Lyte

10. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong

11. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell

12. Anna Maria Horsford

Anna Maria Horsford

13. Maritza Correia McClendon

Maritza Correia McClendon Source:Getty

First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist

14. Tonya Lee Williams

Tonya Lee Williams Source:Getty

Actress, The Young and the Restless

15. Renee Powell

Renee Powell Source:Getty

Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.

 

16. Martha Reeves

Martha Reeves Source:Getty

R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”

17. Hattie Mcdaniels

Hattie Mcdaniels Source:Getty

Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)

18. U.S. Representative Robin Kelly

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly Source:Getty

19. Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner

Former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner Source:Getty

20. Audrey Jones

Audrey Jones Source:Getty

21. Tressie McMillan Cottom

Tressie McMillan Cottom Source:Getty

22. April Sinclair

April Sinclair Source:Getty

23. Deshauna Barber

Deshauna Barber Source:Getty

24. Donna Orender

Donna Orender Source:Getty

25. Hydeia Broadbent

Hydeia Broadbent Source:Getty

26. Carmelita Jeter

Carmelita Jeter Source:Getty
