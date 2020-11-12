CLOSE
Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. [PHOTOS]

Posted November 12, 2020

Nashville Cityscapes And City Views

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty


On this day (November 12) in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was birthed at Butler University in Indianapolis. Their mission? To “enhance the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil, and social action. Our goal is to achieve greater progress in the areas of education, health awareness, and leadership development.” 

Take a look at 9 celebrity members of Sigma Gamma Rho below…

1. Kelly Price

Kelly Price Source:Kelly Price

Grammy-nominated R&B singer

2. MC Lyte

MC Lyte Source:Getty

 Hip-Hop recording artist

3. Vanessa Bell Armstrong

Vanessa Bell Armstrong Source:Getty

Grammy-nominated gospel recording artist

4. Victoria Rowell

Victoria Rowell Source:Getty

Actress (The Young and the Restless), foster care activist

5. Maritza Correia McClendon

Maritza Correia McClendon Source:Getty

First Puerto Rican of African descent in the US to set an American and World swimming record, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist

6. Tonya Lee Williams

Tonya Lee Williams Source:Getty

Actress, The Young and the Restless

7. Renee Powell

Renee Powell Source:Getty

Retired professional golfer; second African American woman to play on the LPGA tour.

8. Martha Reeves

Martha Reeves Source:Getty

R&B and pop singer, former politician, former lead singer of the Motown girl group “Martha and the Vandellas”

9. Hattie Mcdaniels

Hattie Mcdaniels Source:Getty

Actress, Gone With the Wind, (1939)

