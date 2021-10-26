Famous Members Of Alpha Kappa Alpha

HomeEntertainment News

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was founded by nine women on the campus of Howard University in Washington DC on Jan. 15, 1908. It is the oldest greek-letter organization created by and for African American collegiate women. Its founders were: Anna Easter Brown, Beulah Burke, Lillie Burke, Marjorie Hill, Margaret Flagg Holmes, Ethel Hedgeman (Lyle), Lavinia Norman, Lucy Diggs Slowe and Marie Woolfolk (Taylor).  AKA has nearly 300,000 members in 1,018 graduate and undergraduate chapters worldwide.

Motto: “By Culture and By Merit”

Colors: Salmon Pink and Apple Green

Symbol: Ivy Leaf

1. Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

2. Loretta Devine

Loretta Devine

3. Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes

4. Toni Morrison

Toni Morrison

5. Cathy Hughes

Cathy Hughes

6. Lynn Whitfield

Lynn Whitfield

7. Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

8. Senator Kamala Harris

Senator Kamala Harris
