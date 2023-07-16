The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The red carpet of theis where faith meets fashion. Some of Gospel Greats walked Stellar’s runway before the biggest night in Gospel music and everyone was dressed to impress.

More From The Stellar Awards

Take a look at some of the best looks from Gospel’s biggest and brightest stars. The Stellar Awards will premiere on the newly launched Stellar TV network between July 24th and August 6th, 2023, and will also air in national broadcast syndication from Aug. 7th through Sept. 10th. Check your local listings for your time and air date.

Faith Meets Fashion At The 2023 Stellar Awards [PHOTOS] was originally published on getuperica.com